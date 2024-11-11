Prepping for 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade

Organizers were prepping for the 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday.

Prepping for 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade Organizers were prepping for the 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday.

Prepping for 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade Organizers were prepping for the 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday.

Prepping for 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade Organizers were prepping for the 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers were prepping for the 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade on Sunday.

Parade coordinator Paul Haros said he's excited and energized after working for roughly ten months on planning for the parade on Monday.

RELATED: 105th Central Valley Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Fresno

"We want to honor our veterans, and we do it by hosting this extraordinary parade," said Haros.

The parade honors all six military branches but this year, Haros says they will highlight a U.S. Navy Captain.

"His name is Captain Adan Covarrubias, and naval aviator, retired, and will be having him out there," said Haros.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Fresno City Hall and ends at Chukchansi Park. The parade is expected to last about two hours.

Organizers said roughly 20,000 people are expected to line the streets in Downtown Fresno. With more than 114 participants expected to walk and show support in the parade. Organizers said downtown roads are expected to be closed by 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

One of those participants is the Central Valley Wrestling Association also known as C.V.W.A.

The Secretary, Malisa Padilla has participated in the parade four other times in years past, but this is the first time she's walking with C-V-W-A.

"It's just great discipline, resilience and character and most of our wrestlers express that and the same as our hero veterans," said Padilla.

She said roughly 260 people across 13 wrestling teams will be walking in Monday's parade. And she hopes young participants have fun but also leave inspired.

"It's a great honor to serve our country, and everybody should be proud of those who fought for our freedom," said Padilla.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the Central Valley Veterans Day Parade, and we will be streaming the event Monday morning on ABC30.com.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.