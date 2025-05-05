President Trump says he'll slap 100% tariff on all movies produced overseas

President Donald Trump is taking aim at the film industry, saying in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that he is instituting a 100% tariff on all movies produced overseas.

The president claimed that other countries' "concerted effort" to offer incentives to draw American filmmakers and film studios internationally is a national security threat.

"Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat," Trump wrote.

The president said he's authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on "any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."