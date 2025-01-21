President Trump issues dozens on executive orders on first day in office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSN) -- Just hours into his second term as president, Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders, many that he had promised long before he was sworn-in.

The president signed executive orders at the US Capitol after his swearing-in, later at the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena, and continued in the oval office.

Immigration was a hot topic of his campaign and became the topic of several executive orders including declaring a national emergency at the US - Mexico border.

"I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country," said President Trump.

The order lays out the process of removing anyone in the country illegally and sending them back to their country of origin.

Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke said of the executive orders we could see immediate action and legal reaction to immigration.

"The President's ability to declare a national emergency does have some basis in statutory law. So, broadly speaking, he can do that," said Holyoke. "Now to the extent that he can do it on immigration, and then turn that into say, mobilizing state and local law enforcement, and maybe even the National Guard to go do immigration, roundup, and deportation, you know. Some of that probably will lead to lawsuits."

Holyoke expects even swifter legal action in response to the president's executive order to end birthright citizenship.

"I'd be a little surprised the next couple of days the courts don't suspend that pending final decision," said Holyoke.

"That's almost certainly going to go to the Supreme Court. I mean, it seems to me that the Constitution is fairly clear that birthright citizenship is guaranteed."

The newly instated president also issued pardons or commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 people charged in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The pardons included those convicted of violent and serious crimes including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.

Pardons to begin a presidency are unusual.

"Generally when you're pardoning a lot of people who've been convicted that's generally an unpopular move," said Holyoke.

"I mean, Gerald Ford did it by pardoning Richard Nixon, and that was held against him."

Trump was hopeful that those in prison would be released by the end of the day on Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement in response to the executive order to repeal birthright citizenship simply saying "This is unconstitutional."

The ACLU has already said it intends to sue over that order and Holyoke expects more lawsuits will follow suit over other orders signed by the president.

