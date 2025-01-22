President Trump signs executive order defining gender as male and female

Moments after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump made a strong statement on gender.

Moments after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump made a strong statement on gender.

Moments after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump made a strong statement on gender.

Moments after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump made a strong statement on gender.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Moments after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump made a strong statement on gender.

Afterward, he signed an executive order titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

The order says "gender identity reflects a fully internal and subjective sense of self that does not provide a meaningful basis for identification."

"This is just another showing of what he already does," said Jess Fitzpatrick from the Fresno LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

The president's new directives have created concern and uncertainty within the transgender community.

He's now reassuring those who are afraid that it will take more than an executive order to undo what's currently upheld by law.

"There is a much bigger community that is out here, doing our best to protect, not only what we have, but what we have for so long, and protect them and their goals and their dreams for the future," said Fitzpatrick.

Trump says his administration will ensure people who are biologically male will not be granted access to intimate places such as women's domestic abuse shelters or women's prisons.

It's an issue Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno knows well.

She filed charges against Tremaine Carroll for allegedly raping female inmates while incarcerated at Central California Women's Facility.

"We need to put better safeguards because these women in these prisons should not be forced to share their cell with inmates like Caroll," said Moreno.

Carroll was housed in the Chowchilla prison because of identifying as a transgender woman-- a state law that allows it.

The 52-year-old has since been moved to Salinas Valley State Prison for men, but pronouns could still impact the prosecution.

Moreno said she believes some people do struggle with gender identity - but others abuse the system.

"I just know that this person is gaming the system and making a mockery of not only the system, the criminal justice system, and the prison system but also of trans people," said Moreno.

Moreno said the executive order won't have an impact at the state level at this point.

Meanwhile, the manager at the Fresno LGBTQ+ Resource Center said they are overwhelmed with calls and invite anyone who may be open to helping them with legal concerns.

For more resources within the LGBTQ+ community, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.