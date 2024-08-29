If approved, the businesses would go into the Visalia Commons Shopping Center at South Mooney Boulevard and West Visalia Parkway.

Proposal for new Sam's Club and Chick-Fil-A in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Excitement is building in Visalia over proposed plans for a Sam's Club and a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

"People have been waiting for Chick-Fil-A to come for a long time," says Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian. "It's created a lot of excitement, but Sam's Club is also a new store, and it's more options here for the residents of the city of Visalia.

It's not a done deal yet.

A request for a conditional use permit will be heard at a September 23 Planning Commission meeting.

If approved, both businesses would go into the Visalia Commons Shopping Center at South Mooney Boulevard and West Visalia Parkway.

