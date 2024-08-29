WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Proposal for new Sam's Club and Chick-Fil-A in Visalia

If approved, the businesses would go into the Visalia Commons Shopping Center at South Mooney Boulevard and West Visalia Parkway.

KFSN logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Proposal for new Sam's Club and Chick-Fil-A in Visalia
Excitement is building in Visalia over proposed plans for a Sam's Club and a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Excitement is building in Visalia over proposed plans for a Sam's Club and a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

"People have been waiting for Chick-Fil-A to come for a long time," says Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian. "It's created a lot of excitement, but Sam's Club is also a new store, and it's more options here for the residents of the city of Visalia.

It's not a done deal yet.

A request for a conditional use permit will be heard at a September 23 Planning Commission meeting.

If approved, both businesses would go into the Visalia Commons Shopping Center at South Mooney Boulevard and West Visalia Parkway.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW