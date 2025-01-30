A Parlier murder investigation that once appeared to have gone cold warmed up in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say suspect pulled trigger in Parlier murder, defense says there's no evidence

A Fresno County jury is now hearing evidence in the case of an accused Parlier killer.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jury is now hearing evidence in the case of an accused Parlier killer.

Francisco Munoz sat stone-faced as attorneys made their opening statements Wednesday.

Prosecutors told the jury that Munoz shot and killed Silvano Mendoza.

He was a father of five on his way to work early one morning.

"Mr. Silvano Mendoza exited the vehicle," prosecutor Ismail Aliyev said.

"He made a couple of steps toward the house and collapsed in the grass driveway area."

Bullets also hit another man, but he survived.

The 28-year-old Munoz has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The defense says he was framed by another man as investigators closed in.

"Nothing until he knew law enforcement was looking for him," defense attorney Antonio Alvarez said.

"And it's only at that point, the evidence will show to basically get the pressure off him - 'Hey, look, I had nothing to do with it. This guy did. Frank did.'"

Prosecutors expect to play surveillance video of the incident for the jury.

Just moments after one car pulls up, another one comes up behind it, and investigators say there was a flash.

They previously called it a deadly case of mistaken identity.

"It is that gunfire emanating from that silver sedan that caused the injury to Mr. Mendoza's back that ultimately caused his heart to be hit and stopped," Aliyev said.

Prosecutors say Munoz pulled the trigger, but the defense says there is no physical evidence that links him to the crime.

The man's attorney questioned investigators about the shell casings they recovered. He wanted to know if they used gloves and took pictures of all six.

The investigator said he took photos of two.

Court documents reveal the trial could last around two weeks as attorneys make their case.

If convicted, Munoz could face up to life in prison for the murder charge.

