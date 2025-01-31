Reedley sisters form 'Hermanas y Comadres Book Club' to celebrate Hispanic authors

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two sisters from Reedley took their hobby and passion for reading literature a step further by launching a book club that highlights LatinX authors.

"Growing up, my mom gave us that experience. She took us to the public library. Those are some of the memories we have with her, and I think she planted that seed," said Angelica Diaz.

A seed that has flourished into the Hermanas and Comadres Book Club, which translates to Sisters and Godmothers.

The Reedley group focuses on reading books written by Latino and Latina authors.

"The need to have a book club for Latin-A authors and books is needed," said Cristina Gonzalez.

Diaz and Gonzales say their meetings go beyond a simple conversation about the stories.

"To feel safe. To be able to share their experiences, their ideas and opinions about the book and life experiences," said Diaz.

Both say it's empowering to read books by authors they relate to firsthand.

The women also reflect on the lessons brought to light in every book and celebrate who the authors are and what they stand for.

"They represent what our community has to offer. It represents accomplishments, and these authors are Ivy League graduates, so it's needed for our youth to see themselves through books, said Gonzalez.

The group of 25 women has also had Zoom meetings with some of the authors, which they say has been inspirational.

You can follow the Club's Instagram page to learn more or find book suggestions.

