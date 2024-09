Renovations underway at Fresno's River Park

Management says renovations will include more green space and other amenities.

Management says renovations will include more green space and other amenities.

Management says renovations will include more green space and other amenities.

Management says renovations will include more green space and other amenities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big changes are coming to Fresno's River Park.

Fencing is up at the shopping and entertainment center.

Management says renovations will include more green space and other amenities.

River Park is featuring more community celebrations, farmers markets and special evening events.

There is no word on when the project will be unveiled.