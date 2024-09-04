Residents call for changes to Madera County road after deadly crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents who live near Avenue 12 in Madera County describe the road as dangerous and deadly.

"Wondering what we are going to wake up to, wondering if our loved ones make it home," said Madera County resident Eileen Wells.

Last Friday, Brittany Robbins did not make it home.

She died early Friday morning on Avenue 12 in crash with a big rig.

That accident was all too familiar for Christina McWethy.

"Somebody just crossed the double solid yellow line, came and hit me head on and I got trapped in the car and hard to be taken out with the jaws of life," McWethy.

Two years ago on the same road, McWethy's life changed forever when she was injured in a crash.

Her wheelchair is now a constant reminder of that day.

"I'm permanently damaged, I'm fighting to get my life back, I'm fighting to be able to walk again," said McWethy.

Now, she wants to see the county make changes.

"How many lives have to be lost," said McWethy.

Action News asked Madera County Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff if there are plans to increase safety.

"We have plans to improve Avenue 12 and those have been in the works for a few years. That is actually going to start construction in about the second of next year," said Wamhoff.

Skyview30 video shows two lanes on some stretches of the road. Wamhoff says the plans are to expand two lanes to four.

"We've also been working on shorter term plans, to reslurry and seal Avenue 12 in front of the development, to add turn pockets and temporary signals as well," said Wamhoff.

McWethy believes the change is long overdue.

"Why didn't something happen before my accident? After my accident? All the people in between my accident and now could still be living," said McWethy.

The construction scheduled for next year is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.