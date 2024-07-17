Residents still without power 10 days after fire in Santa Nella mobile home park

Residents are still without power over a week after a fire tore through a mobile home community in Santa Nella.

Residents are still without power over a week after a fire tore through a mobile home community in Santa Nella.

Residents are still without power over a week after a fire tore through a mobile home community in Santa Nella.

Residents are still without power over a week after a fire tore through a mobile home community in Santa Nella.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents are still without power over a week after a fire tore through a mobile home community in Santa Nella.

The 10-day power outage has left more than a dozen homes without air conditioning during our triple digit weather.

Patty Martinez says she and other neighbors have been without power or air conditioning for more than week.

"It's been difficult and we're all upset and angry because we basically haven't had any help," said Martinez.

In the early morning hours of July 6th, a fire tore through several mobile homes, destroying electric equipment and leaving more than a dozen houses without power.

Merced County recently shared an update on the progress made in Santa Nella.

The county's Human Services Agency says they've been in contact with those impacted.

On Tuesday, a county spokesperson sent a statement to Action News that says:



"While this is an understandably emotional time for many, there are several organizations, both public and private, working hard to improve this situation. We will continue to stand with the residents of Santa Nella as progress is made."

SNME Gas technician Sandy Mendoza Ahumada says because her company can't do much to help turn the lights on, she's doing all she can to help with supplies and resources.

"Right now, what we're not able to do and fix the problem, which we could, and we would hope that we could do for them is to fix the electrical part if we were able to do anything about it but unfortunately, we can't," said Ahumada.

A spokesperson for PG &E says the company is eager to do its part to restore electricity, but certain repairs must be made on the property before that's possible.

People affected by the outage say they are still hopeful the right steps will be made in order to get the power restored.

"Animals get treated better because they have shelter, they have food, they have water. We're humans and feel like we're getting no help at all."

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.