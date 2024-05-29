Families with Cal-Fresh, SNAP, WIC, EBT or Golden State Advantage cards can enter the zoo for just $3.

Some residents able to visit Fresno Chaffee Zoo at discounted price

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is participating in a national program that expands access to educational and cultural experiences.

The zoo is joining the "Museums For All" initiative, a national program aimed at advancing equity and inclusion.

It enables families receiving food assistance benefits to gain free or reduced admission to more than 800 locations nationwide.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will join that list starting June 1.

That means families with Cal-Fresh, Snap, WIC, EBT or Golden State Advantage cards can enter the zoo for just $3.

Just present your card at the ticket booth on the day of your visit. The limit is four discounted tickets per card.

Those who qualify will also get 10 percent off at the dining areas inside the zoo.

