Retired Fresno Fire captain dies from cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire community is remembering one of their own.

The department announced that retired Fire Captain Walt Sickler passed away due to cancer on Tuesday.

He served the City of Fresno for close to three decades.

Fresno Fire says he died surrounded by family and friends.

They say he had been battling job-related cancer for several years.

Action News had covered his completion of cancer treatment in 2021.

Before retiring, the department says Captain Sickler was integral in training and preparing future firefighters.

He is survived by his wife, Trina, and his 12-year-old son.