Ribbon cutting for first school in the nation to be named after a Punjabi Sikh human rights activist

The official ribbon cutting for a new elementary school in Central Unified School District made history with its name.

The official ribbon cutting for a new elementary school in Central Unified School District made history with its name.

The official ribbon cutting for a new elementary school in Central Unified School District made history with its name.

The official ribbon cutting for a new elementary school in Central Unified School District made history with its name.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The official ribbon cutting was held for a brand new elementary school in the Central Unified School District and the name of the school is making history.

The morning started with a vibrant dance to kick off the festivities.

It was standing room only as the Central Unified School District celebrated its newest elementary school set to open this fall.

It's the first in the nation to be named after a Punjabi individual, Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

In 1995, he was abducted, tortured and killed by the forces he tried to hold accountable.

"Jaswant Singh Khalra stood up for justice even when it cost him everything." Interim Superintendent Eimear O'Brien said.

Khalra's family, including his wife and daughter, were in attendance.

The district honored them with a key to the school before officially cutting the ribbon.

The Khalra family led the way inside and Principal Raul Diaz gave the family a tour.

The hallways were lined with balloons in school colors leading visitors to classrooms and the future library.

The more than 600 future TK to 6th grade students will be known as the Royals and symbolized with a lion.

Diaz says it's meant to remind students to be courageous, stand up for what is right, and take care of each othe- just like Khalra.

"We want to make sure that our family, our families, feel connected, and our community feels welcome, and this is going to be a hub of connection for our families," Diaz said.

Empty desks and play kitchens await the smallest students.

Down the hall, there's a welcome sign for the bigger kids.

The daughter of the late Jaswant Singh Khalra says she moved to Fresno in 2009 and graduated from Fresno State.

She still considers this home.

"I'm just honored that the first town that I moved into, it has given so much recognition to my family and to my father," Navkiran Kaur said.

The school board president encouraged staff, administrators and the community to teach each student to live their lives like Khalra did.

"Let us tell the children, 'Speak when even your voice trembles. Stand, even when your knees shake. Love even when the world forgets how,'" Board President Naindeep Singh Chann said.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.