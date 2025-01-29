Central Unified naming new school after human rights activist

The board president says this is the first public school in the nation to be named after someone of Sikh decent.

Tuesday night, the board decided the school at Shields and Brawley will be named Jaswant Singh Khalra Elementary School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified voted to approve the naming of a new elementary school.

Six board members voted in favor of the name. One member decided to abstain.

Khalra was a human rights activist who uncovered thousands of disappearances and illegal killings and cremations by police in India. She was later killed by the police.

Board members say he is an icon for the Punjabi community in the Central Valley, adding that Khalra's daughter attended Fresno State and his family resides in the area.

Back in 2017, a park on Clinton and Brawley was also renamed after Khalra.

