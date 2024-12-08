Rocket Dog Brats & Brew left cleaning up damage following break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno restaurant is picking up the pieces after its owner says someone broke in and left thousands of dollars of damage.

The owner of Rocket Dog Brats and Brew on Shaw Avenue says it happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

You can see a person forcing their way into the restaurant.

The suspect took Rocket Dog's safe, broke into the register and smashed in the door.

The restaurant ended up cleaning the mess and is open for business, but it will need to replace the register and buy a new door.

The owner hopes people can stop by for a meal to help them cover the cost of the repairs.