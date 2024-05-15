Saint Agnes Medical Center offers free gift for scheduling a breast cancer exam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Patients at Saint Agnes Medical Center can now enjoy a spa-like environment at their next appointment.

"We offer an outpatient Imaging Center, which includes radiology, ultrasound, CT, MRI and bone density," said Director of Imaging Julie Wolowitz. "We also relocated our Saint Agnes Breast Center and offer mammography, breast ultrasound and a wide variety of diagnostic services."

The new state-of-the-art imaging and breast center combines technology and comfort.

"Anything we can do to make the experience easy and simple is our goal," Wolowitz said.

The breast center relocated and opened at the end of January. It continues to see several patients every day.

Saint Agnes is encouraging women to schedule a mammogram, and they'll receive a free "Committed to the Cure" insulated cup.

Appointments can be scheduled online, and some appointments are available the next day.

Wolowitz said the facility doesn't want patients waiting months for a life-saving exam.

"If you find something on a mammogram, it is much more treatable and curable the earlier that you find that disease," she said.

The breast center also includes comfortable waiting areas and private dressing rooms. It's also a short walk through a hallway to the imaging center, where some patients will be seen for imaging services.

Saint Agnes leaders aim for it to become a one-stop shop for a patient's comprehensive care.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.