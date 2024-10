SCCCD Chancellor addresses current state of California community colleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Center Community College District campuses saw an exciting start to the new year, with record enrollment.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Chancellor Carole Goldsmith to talk about the success across all campuses and an exciting announcement made at Wednesday's Valley Made Manufacturing summit.