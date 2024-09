Search continues for missing Tulare woman after her vehicle is found in Morro Bay

The Tulare Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing South Valley woman.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing South Valley woman.

47-year-old Tiffany McClure is described at 5-feet- 8 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say they found her vehicle in Morro Bay but no sign of McClure.

Investigators have not found any indication of foul play but urge anyone with information to contact Tulare Police.