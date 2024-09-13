Search for missing backpacker in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- National Park Service Rangers are looking for a man who went missing in August while backpacking in Yosemite National Park.

They say Kirk Olsen planned to hike in the Ostrander Lake Area from August 23 to the 27th and has not returned.

He's described as 61 years old, 6'0" and 190 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

Anyone who was in the Ostrander Lake area during those dates and may know where Olsen is should contact the National Park Service tip line.

