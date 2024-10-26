Select in-person early vote centers set to open across Central California

On Nov. 2, all vote centers across Central California will be open to the public.

Fresno County voters who used a drop box in Southeast Fresno will want to double-check if their ballots are counted.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 80,000 people across Fresno County have already cast their ballots.

Starting Saturday, there will be more in-person locations throughout Central California.

Judy and James Keighley are just two of thousands of Fresno County voters who have already cast their ballots.

"It's the most important election in our lifetime, I believe, and I think it's important that we have the right people in Washington to protect this country and keep our freedom," said James.

The Keighley's voted downtown at the election headquarters, but starting Saturday, ten other vote centers will open across Fresno County, from Clovis to Selma, Orange Cove and more.

"We're expecting a very high turnout; the more we can spread that turnout out, the better the experience will be for our voters," said Fresno County Registrar of Voters James A. Kus.

Meanwhile, in Merced County, over 20,000 votes have already been cast.

"Obviously, we're expecting that number to go up pretty dramatically here in the next week and a half. So we're seeing a lot of enthusiasm from voters. We're seeing a lot of participation from voters," said Merced County Registrar of Voters Mel Levey.

Saturday, across the county, there will be three in-person voting locations in Merced, Los Banos and Atwater.

Political Analyst Thomas Holyoke added that across the state, from propositions to local measures, now is the time to have your voice heard.

"Voting is really a civic responsibility. People ought to do it. And if you're really uncomfortable with the two candidates at the top of the ticket, you know, ignore them and then vote for the other candidates that are running for other offices. Vote for the ballot measures. These are important things," said Holyoke.

There are also in-person Vote Centers opening tomorrow in Kings, Madera and Mariposa counties.

Tulare is the only local county without vote centers.

Early voting is only offered at their elections office.

