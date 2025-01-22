The foundation works hand in hand with the district to try to provide the best learning experiences for students.

Selma Public Education Foundation returns to support teachers with grants for their classrooms

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students and teachers will soon be back in the classroom in the Selma Unified School District to tackle the spring semester.

Also back this year is the Selma Public Education Foundation (SPEF).

The foundation works hand in hand with the district to try to provide the best learning experiences for students.

"It's a way of getting involved and enhancing our community from the ground roots level," SPEF President Louis Franco said.

The foundation has a long history dating back to 1993.

It's been inactive since the pandemic, but now it's ready to start making an impact once again.

Each semester teachers can apply for a grant.

Then, a committee of community members looks over the requests and decides who receives them.

"A lot of it is how many students are this going to benefit? Is it going to be a one-time benefit or something like a reading lab that they can use for future classes," Franco said.

Most grants are $500-$1,000 and can fund a variety of different needs such as reading labs, STEM kits, or a biology plant product. In the fall, $15,000 worth of grants were awarded to teachers throughout the district.

Money is raised through donations from local businesses, teachers who donate a portion of each paycheck and fundraisers throughout the year.

"I hope it shows the teachers that the community does support them," Franco said.

Franco says he's looking forward to seeing what else SPEF can help support in the spring semester.

He hopes others see the value in the organization and get involved.

"I just think that it's important as citizens of the community that we support the foundation moving forward, and that we help it thrive because we can do a lot more form where were at right now but it's gong to take involvement from all of us in the community," Franco said.

If you'd liked to help support the education foundation, you can reach out to the district office or attend one of the annual fundraisers.

