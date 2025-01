Selma restaurant owner suffers break-in, police investigating

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma restaurant owner is asking for the public to help catch the person who broke into their business.

Cali Dogs on First and Whitson posted on Facebook on Friday that it was closed due to a break-in.

The images show a broken window and damage to the front door.

There were also shards of glass inside the business.

The Selma Police Department is investigating this incident.

If you know anything about this break-in, you're asked to call the Selma Police Department.