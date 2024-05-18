Fake rideshare driver wanted for sexually assaulting woman turns himself in, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bikramjit Singh, the man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he picked up while posing as a rideshare driver, has turned himself in.

Clovis Police say Singh turned himself in Friday night.

Singh has been accused of falsely presenting himself as an Uber driver to people as they were leaving a bar.

Photo of the suspect provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Signh had allegedly picked up the victim from a bar in Old Town Clovis on April 21.

After picking her up, Clovis Police say Singh took her to a location in Fresno, where he carried out the sexual assault.

Police say Uber has confirmed that the victim had not called for a ride that night and that the SUV Singh was driving is not registered with the company.

Investigators say Singh had used his roommate's vehicle and removed the plates.

Officials say Singh, a long-haul truck driver who works across the United States, told the victim he had committed similar crimes in the past.

The Clovis Police Department believed that he could have been anywhere in the country because of his job as a truck driver.

Clovis Police say at this time, there are no further updates on this investigation.

