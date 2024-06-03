Small Business Spotlight: Boarding Pass Eats

Meal prep service takes off, bringing international flavors to customers in the Fresno/Clovis area.

Meal prep service takes off, bringing international flavors to customers in the Fresno/Clovis area.

Meal prep service takes off, bringing international flavors to customers in the Fresno/Clovis area.

Meal prep service takes off, bringing international flavors to customers in the Fresno/Clovis area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young entrepreneurs are taking off with their meal prep business, "Boarding Pass Eats," serving the Central Valley dishes from around the world.

"We're very avid travel bugs, and we love food, so we're always trying new things, and we want to bring that home with us," says co-founder Theresia Maroney.

Action News caught up with Theresia and Ahlden Maroney as they prepared curry coconut chicken at the Clovis Culinary Kitchen.

The siblings grew up under a line of professional and home chefs and pride themselves on putting their spin on international dishes.

"I've always looked up to my mom and grandfather as the world's best chefs," said Theresia. "This is something that has made me and my family happy and something we've wanted to do for the longest time but never got the courage to take that next step."

The young entrepreneurs launched the meal prep service in April of this year.

"It's something thats always been easy for us we grew up in the kitchen with our mom cooking so it kinda just came naturally for us," said co-founder Ahlden Maroney.

Theresia adds, "We love sharing flavors with our community and letting people know you don't have to sacrifice flavors in cultural dishes in order to meet your dietary and nutritional goals."

Ordering is as simple as visiting boardingpasseats.com.

Each week the menu is updated with 3-4 meals you can choose from.

Customize a three, five, seven or ten-day plan with your selections and any dietary restrictions.

"You can just go online select your meal options and then just pay online and when the day comes you can have your meals ready to go," said Ahlden.

As for sibling rivalry, you won't find that in the kitchen. Ahlden and Therisia divide and conquer.

"She's usually on the stoves cooking and I'm back there doing dishes packing the meals cutting the vegetables up" said Ahlden.

From vibrant colors, to thoughtfully portioned meals, you'll find presentation is first class.

"You definitely eat with your eyes first," said Theresia. "Something might taste amazing, but if something that doesn't look that good, I mean, I personally wouldn't go for it."

There are currently delivery options for the Fresno/Clovis area and they also allow pickups by appointment.