Small Business Spotlight: Color Me Chula

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A salon in the Tower District is expanding its mission of inclusivity and services with a spa next door.

Nestled in the tower district on the corner of Olive and Roosevelt, you can find a salon boasting vibrant colors and cultural artwork.

"Sometimes, we lose our culture. We get stuck in the grind in our suits and ties, and we kinda need to remind you that our culture is bright, vibrant, warm, its accepting," said Monica Madrigal, the co-owner of Color Me Chula.

"We kinda wanted it to look like that Tia that doesn't know when to stop decorating, so we're both maximalists," added Jacklyn Madrigal, co-owner.

The salon that also serves as a celebration of culture and inclusivity is called Color Me Chula.

"It's a slang term for cutie or pretty girl, just in Spanish. It's something that's always aid in an endearing fashion. It's just a little bit more playful," said Madrigal.

Partners in life and business, Jacklyn and Monica call their salon a haven for those in the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.

34:57) "We're both children of farm workers. We are both born from immigrants, we both come from tiny towns, so we wanted to create a place where our grandparents would feel welcome and comfortable."

Monica, a native of Del Rey and Jacklyn, a native of Firebaugh, wanted to make the salon experience as informative as it is inviting.

Cuts, color, and barber work are accompanied with tutorials for those looking to learn more about hair texture and curl.

Open since June of 2021, the madrigals have expanded their services to next door.

"En Las Nubes," or in the clouds, offers everything from massages and facials to acupuncture and energy work.

The name is also a play on words, reminding visitors it's okay to take time to get your head in the clouds.

"We support the little guy. If that's for you, come here. You don't have to be a part of the LGBT+ community or a person of color. But if any of this resonates with you and you feel connected to the space, then come here," said Monica.

Color Me Chula is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

You can book services online by clicking here.

