Small Business Spotlight: Cookie Bottom Delights

A Fresno native and Valley educator is channeling her passion for baking into a thriving business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "For me, I feel like food in general is an experience. So my goal anytime anyone tastes any of my desserts, I just want them to have a positive and joyful experience," Cookie Bottom Delights owner Deirdre Wyrick said.

From Oreo red velvet to banana pudding, these gourmet deep-dish cookies are daring you to indulge.

"You want people to have the ultimate appearance so not just when they bite into it. They have to look and it has to look pleasing," Wyrick said.

Wyrick has been baking since she was four years old. Starting with cakes, she's tested and perfected her culinary artistry.

"I've done everything from cake jars, banana pudding, I do caramel cakes, my gourmet cookie sandwiches and then my deep dish cookies. I do it all," she said.

The full time special education teacher at Kirk elementary focused on cookies because of timing, a year and a half later praise from students and colleagues proved she had the recipes for success.

"I really try to choose flavors that are either popular or if I hear people ask 'hey have you tried this?'" Wyrick said.

Which is how her Ube red velvet cookie sandwich came about.

Cookie bottom delights features 30 flavors and counting that you can special order for private events but there are five staples you'll find at every pop up event.

The banana pudding cookies and strawberry crunch are some that live up to their names. For the vanilla cakes, she had me at homemade caramel sauce.

Inspired by time in the kitchen with her mom and fellow entrepreneur, it's no surprise Grandma's butter bunches add a touch of sparkle to .

"My mom is amazing she encourages me and she's literally my biggest fan," Wyrick said.

Wyrick says creating new flavors and prepping for private events at the Clovis culinary center adds to that inspiration.

"It's a family everyone wants everyone to win," she said. "We all have a goal and that's to share our love of food with others and at this kitchen you can see that."

