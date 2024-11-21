Small Business Spotlight: Create Studio Fresno

A Valley attorney is channeling her passion for the arts into a creative outlet for crafters in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located in the M Street Art Complex in the heart of Downtown, Create Studio Fresno is home.

"It's a place where you can find craft kits, gift items and particularly a lot of greeting cards and greeting cards in Spanish," says owner Rina Gonzales.

The DIY studio known for its stickers, greeting cards, chalk art and craft kits has become a favorite stop at Art Hop.

You can book private classes as well.

"Sometimes, crafts are intimidating for people because they don't know what to buy," Gonzales said. "I want them to use the supplies, have a completed project and walk out proud of the project they've completed."

Gonzales grew up in the Valley. The attorney by day wanted a creative outlet that pays tribute to what makes Fresno so unique.

"I wanted to do that because I am a boomerang," Gonzales said. "I came back to the Valley in 2017."

Gonzales teamed up with a local artist to create some greeting cards.

"It has the almond blossoms, the grapes for all of the wineries," Gonzales said. "It has the ash tree, the Pacific Northwest building.

There's also a paw print for Fresno State pride.

"Along with being a place for Fresno items, I have a lot of places that celebrate local business, so I buy from small artists," Gonzales said.

She uses this space to inspire people to embrace the now.

