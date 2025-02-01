Small Business Spotlight: Finishing Touches by Sara

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From table accents and bookends to bedding and carpets, Sara Woolf has an eye for interior design.

"We tried to bring in a modern feel with the grays and whites, but also tying in some of the warm tones," she said.

Finishing Touches by Sara offers interior design and home staging services.

"Most of the houses that we stage that weren't selling go into escrow within a couple of weeks," she said.

Whether you're selling or revamping your space, the design expert says less is more.

"De-cluttering is key to any type of styling," she said.

Little details can also make a big difference.

Design consultations start at $250.

"We'll go in and talk about styling your home, what changes you want to make," Woolf said.

Whether you want to work with existing decor or start from scratch, your style and budget are kept in mind.

"The most rewarding thing that I do is just the expression on my client's faces after I've transformed their space, and I get a lot of tears, joy, just disbelief that that's their home," Woolf said. "It's probably the best part of what I do -- just seeing their faces light up."

To book a consultation, visit the Finishing Touches by Sara website.

