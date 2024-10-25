Small Business Spotlight: Fluff n Flip

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small business in Tulare, Fluff N Flip, is growing quickly by selling a popular sweet treat and an authentic Mexican milkshake.

" Being a woman, being Hispanic, and being a mother, it's not easy, but it also shows that if you put your mind to something and see it in your mind, you can bring it to life," said owner Joanna Orta.

Joanna Orta has dreamed of owning a business, and what started in her kitchen is now a community favorite in Tulare.

She spent the first 6 months of the year bringing her vision of this bright pink trailer to life.

Since June, Fluff n Flip has been part of pop-up events.

One popular item is the mini pancakes.

" They come with different toppings on them. People can customize but we like to have our own menu and we are told by everybody that our pancakes are the best because they are so fluffy," said Orta, "We've got churros, tres leches, fresas con crema, dulce de leche, cookies and cream."

But Orta says "chocomilks" in a plastic bag is the item that stands out the most.

The drink is similar to a milkshake with a unique blend of items, including a powdered mix from Mexico and it comes with a straw.

" It's just the way that we prepare it, the fact that it's whipped up that it's in a bag. Like we were discussing, people either really question it or they are all for it."

She says the drink is common in Mexico, so some Latino customers in the South Valley have told her it brings them home.

Reactions Orta says make her emotional and proud of sharing a bit of her culture.

" It brings me back to my childhood. It brings me back to thinking about all the sacrifices that my father has made to come here. He has always been a business man so that's kind of who I've looked up to. He came last weekend and saw us in action and it brought me to tears and him to tears beacause he is so proud," said Orta.

Her husband, Javier Venegas, and two daughters are a big part of her journey and the perfect team.

" I am the flipper and I do the Chocomilks in bolsita," said Venegas, " I am so proud of her and at first, I thought, will this be good, but all the effort she put into it is paying off."

A rewarding feeling as the family continues promoting the business and sharing a taste of their culture.

Fluff n Flip is parked at Circle K in Tulare on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also stay updated with their other stops by following them on Instagram.

