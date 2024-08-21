Small Business Spotlight: Fresh Fill Modern Market

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located off of Avenue 12 off of Highway 41 in Madera, Fresh Fill Modern Market is living up to its name.

In addition to a full-service juice bar, offerings range from grab-and-go sandwiches and snacks to organic kombucha and coffee on tap.

"Fresh Fill is a modern way of bringing convenience to our guests," says store lead Erik Martinez.

Breakfast sandwiches now have a lunch counterpart.

Harvest sub sandwiches are served from 11 am to 3 pm.

"Not only do we make it towards our community, but we wanted to highlight more of our farmers here in the Central Valley," Martinez said.

The market started the Harvest Sub Program to meet the needs of the community, offering a healthy alternative to fast food.

"We get our produce up and down throughout the Valley and California, and we partnered with Max's Artisan Breads, which is located in Fresno," Martinez said.

Fresh Fill also partners with local microbrews to fill the craft cave.

While fresh-pressed juices, immunity shots, smoothies and acai bowls reign supreme, the recently launched "Snack Right" program points out items in the store that have zero hazardous additives and no more than two limited risk additives.

