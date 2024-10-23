Small Business Spotlight: Fresno Press Juice

A North Valley couple is giving a boost to anyone embarking on a health journey.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Listed beneath the ingredients, on each bottle by Fresh Press Juice, you'll find a bible verse.

Not listed is the time and talent owners Brock and Samantha Lopes put into their product, but you'll certainly taste it.

"It's totally evolved into something we never could have dreamed of ourselves," Samantha said. "We really feel like the Lord's hand has been on it."

From Summer refreshers and wellness drinks to fresh apple juice by the half gallon, the cold-pressed lineup features something for the whole family.

"We just wanted to be able to provide a healthy alternative to juice," Brock said. "We don't have any preservatives, colors, food dyes."

With Ginger, green apple, lemon, turmeric and orange, the "Immune Boost" lives up to its name.

Order a 16 oz bottle or take it by the shot.

That's one of six health targeted drinks covering everything from hydration to inflammation.

"We now have a mushroom mocha, which is made with 10 different types of mushrooms," Brock said. "It's a good pick-me-up, and you get the focus and immunity from the mushrooms."

While these drinks don't promise to be a cure all, the Madera natives say you'll start to feel the beneficial properties with consistency.

"You still need to eat your fruits and vegetables, but it's a great way to consume additional nutrients for the body," Samantha said.

Any juice that isn't sold during the week gets donated to the Madera Rescue Mission.

"Every couple of weeks, we'll send a batch there and they distribute it within the day, so it's not sitting on the shelf much longer," Samantha said.

The Fresh Press website is still in the works, but you can follow them on Instagram to place an order.

