Small Business Spotlight: Hummus Republic in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local family-run Mediterranean restaurant is serving up a stress free way to host your next gathering.

Hummus Republic is now catering to your hosting needs.

"a really big hit is our platters. you get the best of all of the stuff you can get snacks or full meals," said Chloe Cardoza, co-owner of Hummus Republic.

From the presentation to portion sizes, the business offers a fresh take on the spread at your festivities.

"We do wrap trays. It's kind of like a big Mediterranean burrito we cut it in half," explained Cardoza.

In addition to corporate parties and weddings, Cardoza says the sample platters are a good option for hassle free hosting.

"In average it's going to be anywhere from $50 to $200," said Cardoza.

Much like your ordering experience at Hummus Republic, you can customize each platter.

Protein choices include beef, lamb, lemon chicken, mushroom shawarma, and vegan options.

Then choose from an assortment of fresh Hummus and toppings.

"If you're looking to feed 50 or more I need at least a day. So, I can prepare the food," said Cardoza.

"Anywhere from 10 to 12, i just need about an hour."

Round out the options with a the Mediterranean salad tray.

This fresh pita chip tray starts at just $12.

"We cut our fresh pita bread and fry it up. These are going to be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside," said Cardoza.

Cardoza and her husband Steve say it's a privilege to serve the community and engage with their customers who inspire the offerings.

"On Instagram, you actually get feedback from customers and you ask them to pick the hummus of the month tell me about that / its really nice to come up with the recipes and get peoples feedback and see how they like the hummus," said Cardoza.

Cardoza has created avocado, beet and the three-time "Hummus of the Month" winner, dill pickle hummus.

"Every time someone purchases something, let's try and give back. So, that's where I've been on my journey," said Cardoza.

In addition to offering a space for other local businesses to sell their products, Cardoza donates catering to non profits and schools, when she receives a catering order. .

"When you're supporting us you're also supporting not only your local community you're supporting us as a family," Cardoza explained.

"Every time you make that purchase I'm thanking you."

Visit the Hummus Republic website to place a catering order, or you can visit the downtown and northwest Fresno locations.

