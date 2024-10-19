Small Business Spotlight: The Kindled Collective

A Valley hairstylist has launched a line of head-turning accessories, and the following is heating up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it's burned into a fedora or upcycled jean jacket, Sabrina Montano's artistic eye is prominently displayed on each piece of her line.

Using a soldering iron, the Fresno Pacific grad free-hands one-of-a-kind designs you can sport when wanting to make a statement.

"I just envision what I want that piece to look like," she said.

The Kindled Collective made its debut in September of this year. The line featuring Sabrina's signature flare have quickly built a following.

In addition to pop-ups where you can shop Sabrina's creations, the Valley native is offering you the chance to give hat burning a try with private parties and workshops.

You start by choosing your hat and ribbons,

"There's a lot you can do in the class and of course, I'm here to help," Montano said.

Open to artists of all skill levels, there are stencils available if free-handing isn't your thing.

"It's a learning process for everyone," Montano said. "You leave with a really creative hat that you made on your own."

Sabrina says the feedback on workshops has been great, adding how rewarding it is seeing people wearing her creations while out on the town.

"People get so excited about the hat themselves," she said. "They want to wear it, they want to show it off and that is the best compliment I could get through this business."

The Kindled Collective is hosting its next hat-burning workshop at Kunisama in northeast Fresno.

To register, just reach out on their Instagram.