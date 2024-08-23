Small Business Spotlight: Parfect Day For Golf

Located on Blackstone near Sierra in North Fresno, you don't have to travel far to play some of the greatest courses in the world.

Located on Blackstone near Sierra in North Fresno, you don't have to travel far to play some of the greatest courses in the world.

Located on Blackstone near Sierra in North Fresno, you don't have to travel far to play some of the greatest courses in the world.

Located on Blackstone near Sierra in North Fresno, you don't have to travel far to play some of the greatest courses in the world.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on Blackstone near Sierra in North Fresno, you don't have to travel far to play some of the greatest courses in the world.

"By the end of summer, we should have 5,000 courses," says Steve Sasso with Parfect Day For Golf. "By the end of the year, we should have over 65,000 courses."

The TruGolf Apogee technology not only displays the distance and speed you hit the ball. You can dissect your stroke by seeing the backspin, direction and club path.

"We have two cameras up there that are actually looking at your club face as it's coming through the ball path, allowing you to see what you're doing through that path and make adjustments accordingly on your next shot," Sasso said.

Owners Steve and Michele Sasso wanted to keep their facility public so they could share their love of the sport with golfers of all skill levels.

"People who come in come in as strangers and leave as friends," Steve said.

Bays are rented for 90-minute intervals. Play a round of golf or play video games with your foursome.

You can also work on your short game with AI-smart putting greens that talk back.

The pricing structure depends on the time of day.

"It's just a matter of coming in, you have the privacy of your own bay and I think you should just give it a try," Michele said.

Open since March of 2024, Parfect Day For Golf now hosts corporate events and closest-to-the-pin tournaments benefiting local nonprofits.

Make sure to call to reserve your tee time.

Soon, Parfect Day For Golf will be hosting events including live music, so follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on the events they'll be having for the community.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.