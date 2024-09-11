Small Business Spotlight: Skin in Hanford

A South Valley spa is reminding us to prioritize self-care.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- From massages to facials, Veronica Quintana designed a spa to cater to busy lifestyles at an affordable price point.

"I know a lot of guests were feeling overwhelmed when it came to booking a facial and overwhelmed when it came to the prices," she said.

Open just a few doors down from her full body waxing business, Skin is located off of Lacey Boulevard and 12th Avenue in Hanford.

In addition to customized facials and massages, the Valley native offers the TikTok viral Japanese Head Spa.

"We wanted to jump on that," Quintana said. "It has a lot of benefits for your scalp."

The benefits go beyond content creation.

The treatment starts with a scalp analysis.

"We check your scalp, it shows us if your skin is dry, if it's oily, if there's a lot of congestion on that hair follicle, and then we take you back," Quintana said.

After essential oils and shampoo are massaged into the scalp, enjoy a hair mask and steam.

Thirty or 60-minute session head spa facials are available. Massages can be booked starting with as little as 20-minute sessions.

"Come in and relax, forget about the hustle and bustle of our daily lives and leave feeling beautiful," Quintana said.

Skin is open Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.