Small Business Spotlight: Yosemite Pie Company

Located in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center off Highways 41 and 49 in Oakhurst, Yosemite Pie Company is celebrating new beginnings at its brick-and-mortar.

Located in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center off Highways 41 and 49 in Oakhurst, Yosemite Pie Company is celebrating new beginnings at its brick-and-mortar.

Located in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center off Highways 41 and 49 in Oakhurst, Yosemite Pie Company is celebrating new beginnings at its brick-and-mortar.

Located in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center off Highways 41 and 49 in Oakhurst, Yosemite Pie Company is celebrating new beginnings at its brick-and-mortar.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- The gateway to Yosemite just got a little sweeter.

"Yosemite Pie Company is a cottage bakery started by my husband and me," says Taylor Sliffe. "We grew up in a small mountain town called Julian that's known for its apple pies."

Located in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center off Highways 41 and 49 in Oakhurst, Yosemite Pie Company is celebrating new beginnings at its brick-and-mortar.

"We've been dreaming about this for so long," Taylor said. "It's been in the works for almost a decade now. It feels great to turn those keys and open the doors."

Taylor and Mike Sliffe started serving their delicious creations at farmer's markets. With their new shop, you can enjoy full-size or mini raspberry, triple berry, cherry and mountain berry.

In addition to catering to the community they call home, the plan is to appeal to tourists hoping to grab coffee and lunch to go -- even homemade ice cream if you prefer your pie a la mode.

"Our secret ingredient is sharing," Taylor said. "Our goal here is to connect with the community, share as much as we can."

That includes collaborating with local artists to fill their blank canvas and funding local cleanup efforts.

"We want to bring something special to the town that everyone can be involved in and enjoy," Taylor said.

Yosemite Pie Company is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.