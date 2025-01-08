Small Business Spotlight: Zen Luxury Scalp & Hair Spa

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From facials to scalp treatments, Zen Luxury Scalp & Hair Spa has created a haven for anyone looking to unwind.

Spa treatments offer stress relief and hair repair.

"Our scalp is like our face, it needs regular care," says owner Xiaohong Logan.

Located in the shopping center off of Bullard and Minnewawa, Logan opened the spa to share her home with customers.

Originally from China, it was a trip to visit family that introduced her to scalp and hair spas.

Your experience starts with getting a closer look at your hair health.

"We do the test first, then we see the scalp," Logan said. "Everyone is different."

Whether your scalp is dry, oily, has dandruff or buildup, customized treatments can address problem areas and stimulate hair growth.

Whether you're going for the classic, signature, luxury or royal treatments, each comes with an eye mask followed by a scalp scrub, deep cleansing and a high frequency hair treatment.

The serums and shampoos are tailored to your needs.

After a waterfall rinse, enjoy essential oils for your scalp and a massage.

Facial rollers help add to the experience.

"After the treatment, we go back for the test," Logan said. "Everyone can see their hair is really different."

Zen Luxury Scalp & Hair Spa is now offering 3-month, 6-month and one-year memberships.

It not only allows customers to get discounted treatments. If you bring a friend, they can receive a discounted treatment as well.

