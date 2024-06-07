Store clerk recalls being robbed at gunpoint by Fresno murder suspect

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jury saw revealing video in David Hernandez's murder trial on Thursday.

Dramatic surveillance video played in court revealed the moment prosecutors say David Hernandez pulled a gun on a store clerk.

Prosecutors say Hernandez walking around a Northeast smoke shop back in August of 2021.

Hernandez appears ready to check out when he pulls a gun out of his bag, aiming it just inches from the clerk's head.

Moments later, the clerk appears to plead with Hernandez.

We can't show his face in court but that clerk took the stand on Thursday, telling the jury about that tense moment.

"What's happening at that point?" asked a prosecutor.

"At that point, I'm just hoping that he grabbed everything he needed and was getting ready to leave," recalled the clerk.

The testimony comes as a Fresno County jury hears evidence in David Hernandez's trial.

"That individual - Do you see that individual in court here today?" asked the prosecutor.

"Yes," replied the clerk. "He is located to the right of the other lawyer there and wearing a collared shirt."

Prosecutors have charged the 45-year-old with robbery, carjacking, and murder. He's denied it all.

The District Attorney's Office says Hernandez killed Sarah Hamm at her apartment on Saybrook Avenue, robbed a store, and carjacked somebody -- all on the same day.

Hernandez's defense is expected to make its case in the trial in the coming days.

