Sun's out, Toes out: Nail salon safety tips for customers

California's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology just launched the annual Safe Sandal Season campaign to educate customers about nail practices.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the summer heat on its way, many will give their feet some extra attention at the nail salon.

A trip to the salon can be a fun and relaxing experience, but it could turn into a bad one when proper cleaning and disinfection techniques aren't being used.

"We really encourage consumers to make sure that you're going to a licensed establishment," said executive officer Kristy Underwood. "Make sure that the individual providing those services to you is licensed."

At Las Rodriguez Nail Lounge in central Fresno, the salon's license is up front near the entrance, while each employee has their manicurist license posted on the wall behind their stations.

Underwood said it's important the salon is clean, and customers should pay close attention to the tools they're using.

"They often use buffers, little buffer blocks and even emery boards. If those have been used before, that's a violation and it's a way to cross-contaminate," she said.

Action News spoke to the Nail Lounge's manager, who said sponges and buffers are used once and thrown away. In addition, tools made out of metal -- such as cuticle removers or nail clippers -- are washed by hand and then soaked in the disinfectant BARBICIDE. The tools will then be placed in a plastic pouch to keep clean for the next customer.

"You should demand that they are using clean tools," Underwood said. "A good salon is not going to question that at all."

Many salons are also using liners in pedicure tubs, which prevents the transfer of bacteria.

Underwood emphasized that shaving, which could lead to nicks and cuts, is another gateway for infections. She recommends not shaving your legs 24 hours before a pedicure.

Lastly, do not ask or allow a manicurist to remove a callus. Those can only be softened.

"They cannot use a razor-edged tool, no metal file that looks similar to a cheese grater. Those are ways that they can accidentally cut you and open immediate ways for an infection to take place," Underwood explained.

Customers are encouraged to file a complaint or report any concerns by calling (800) 952-5210 or visiting the board's website.

