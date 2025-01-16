Suspect arrested for armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a business in Merced over the weekend.

Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Highway 140 and Parsons.

Merced police say 26-year-old Miguel Valencia held a store clerk at gunpoint and stole a significant amount of cash from the register before leaving the area on a bicycle.

Several hours later, detectives found Valencia with a large amount of cash, an airsoft handgun, and the same bicycle seen in surveillance footage.

Valencia was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.