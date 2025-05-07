Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Visalia.

Tips from the community led investigators to the city of Delano, where they found the suspect vehicle.

Authorities then identified the driver as 33-year-old James Hand and arrested him Tuesday in Visalia.

Police previously released video they say shows a white Ford F-150 involved in the crash Saturday night on Akers near Judy.

The truck allegedly hit a bicyclist, identified as 53-year-old Victor Castro, before taking off.

Castro later died at the hospital.