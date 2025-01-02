Suspect arrested in shooting that left woman and man dead outside Atwater gym

An arrest has led to a break in a 14-month investigation into a double homicide that took the life of a North Valley man and woman.

An arrest has led to a break in a 14-month investigation into a double homicide that took the life of a North Valley man and woman.

An arrest has led to a break in a 14-month investigation into a double homicide that took the life of a North Valley man and woman.

An arrest has led to a break in a 14-month investigation into a double homicide that took the life of a North Valley man and woman.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has led to a break in a 14-month investigation into a double homicide that took the life of a North Valley man and woman.

The arrest of Daniel Garibay could bring justice for the victims' families this new year.

On October 2nd, 2023, Evangelina Ybarra and Ramon Lopez were sitting in a parked car outside the In-Shape in Atwater.

Police say a Garibay walked up and opened fire, killing the couple.

Ramon's family says the two had recently started dating and they hadn't even had a chance to meet Ybarra.

"The suspect was the ex-husband of Eva. It was still something new," said Rene Lopez, Ramon's brother.

They believe the motive was jealousy.

"Danny had threatened to do this exact thing," said Rene.

"They were ambushed. He had it well thought out. He had already planned how he was going to do it because they were ambushed from the back. They had no opportunity to defend themselves."

"Ramon was a hero. He served our country. He didn't deserve this," added Sgt. Sarginson.

Lopez left behind a son who celebrated his fifth birthday on this New Year's Day.

"He was a dedicated father, a really good son to my mom, a really good brother to all of us as well," explained Rene.

Evangelina also left behind three young children.

"I don't know why this one touches me so much, but because of the kids and for the families. They're good people.," said Sgt. Sarginson.

A tree covered in flowers for Evangelina and Ramon remains at the spot where the two were last seen 14 months ago.

As this case moves forward, Atwater police are expecting Garibay to be extradited to Merced County.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.