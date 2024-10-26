Suspect in custody after chase with deputies ends in crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after a chase with deputies ended in a crash on Friday night in Fresno.

The crash happened around 8:45 pm in the area of Sierra and Palm avenues.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies were trying to stop the suspect's vehicle when it crashed into another car.

Officials say that nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Deputies say the suspect was wanted for a traffic violation.

Investigators have not yet provided any other details.

