Suspect in deadly 2018 Fresno shooting pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the men charged in a deadly 2018 shooting in Fresno has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

25-year-old Laevon Milton appeared in court Monday morning.

He and 26-year-old Xavier Hamilton are both charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Trazhan Heights.

The killing happened back in March of 2018 at Marks and McKinley in west central Fresno.

Police say Heights was visiting a friend when he was shot several times in the back.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An 11-year-old child was also hit but survived.

Milton is being held on over a $1 million.

He's due back in court on May 30.