Suspect identified in deadly suspected DUI crash in central Fresno

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno on Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect in a suspected DUI crash in central Fresno has been identified as 36-year-old Joal Campbell.

The crash happened just before 7:20 pm Monday in the area of Belmont and Palm.

Fresno police say Campbell was driving a black truck with his headlights off when he ran a red light, hitting a gold-colored truck in the intersection.

The impact caused the gold truck to roll over before it came to rest in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

Two men inside the gold truck died from their injuries.

Campbell remains in the hospital for treatment and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail upon his release.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men killed.