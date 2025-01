Suspect wanted for robbing teens in Visalia, police say

Visalia police are searching for the suspect who robbed two teenagers on Saturday.

The robbery happened around 4 pm near Ben Maddox Way and Houston Avenue.

Two teenagers say they were at the 76 gas station when a man grabbed cash from one of their hands.

The suspect threatened the teens with a pipe wrench and left the area on a bicycle.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants and a black backpack.