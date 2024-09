Suspected DUI driver crashes into northwest Fresno home, police say

Fresno Police say the driver missed a turn before crashing into the back wall of the home, destroying the air conditioning unit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver didn't get far after crashing into a northwest Fresno home.

It happened just before 6:30 pm Monday on Cresta and San Madele.

The driver ran from the scene, but was later tracked down.

Police determined the man was driving under the influence.

The extent of the damage to the home is not yet known.