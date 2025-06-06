Suspects set to be arraigned in shooting death of Fresno teen Aaliyah Bonman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside a courtroom of the Fresno County Superior Court, two women learned their involvement in the 2024 shooting death of 19-year-old Aaliyah Bonman would head to arraignment.

Last August, defendants Penelope Mehr and Nevaeh Solomon were outside the Rite Aid at Cedar and Nees Avenues in northwest Fresno.

In the early morning hours of August 25, prosecutors said Mehr agreed to fight Bonman in the parking lot.

"At some point in time, a firearm was pulled out by the suspect who then discharged it, shooting the victim, Bonman, and ultimately killing her," said Det. Miranda, who is the lead investigative detective on this case with the Fresno Police.

In court, the District Attorney played a recording of the fight between Mehr and Bonman.

The judge did not allow ABC30 to record the video depicting the fight. However, he did allow ABC30 to broadcast the audio.

"As I watch the video, it shows Ms. Bonman putting some socks on. The two females, Ms. Bonman and the suspect, who was later identified as Penelope Mehr, began to fight, fist fight," said Det. Miranda from the stand on Thursday.

"At some point in time, Ms. Mehr adjusts what we later learned was a handgun in her right sleeve," said Det. Miranda.

As the suspect swung toward the victim, the video showed the gun concealed in her sleeve fall.

"On the video, you can actually hear the gun hit the floor," said Det. Miranda.

It later showed the suspect walk toward Solomon and pull a different firearm out of Solomon's purse.

"Walks back towards where Ms. Bonman is standing. She racks the slide to the gun back, Ms. Mehr does, points it directly at Ms. Bonman and fires one round, striking Ms. Bonman," said Det. Miranda.

Out of the frame, a woman's voice can be heard crying out in horror.

"Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! Call 9-1-1!"

Investigators also shared a chilling discovery at the scene that gave some insight into the chaos that unfolded hours earlier.

"I do recall seeing fingernails in the parking lot when I conducted a walkthrough of the scene," said Det. Miranda.

The alleged shooter in this case faces up to 50 years to life in prison. The co-defendant could face up to 9 years.

The arraignment is set for July 7.

