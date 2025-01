Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Fresno shoe store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two people who robbed a southeast Fresno shoe store and pepper-sprayed one of the workers.

It happened just before 11 am Monday at WSS on Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Chestnut.

Officers say a man grabbed several jackets and pants and headed for the front door.

A woman then pepper-sprayed an employee who tried confronting the couple.

They got away in a black sedan.

It's estimated more than $1,200 worth of items were stolen.