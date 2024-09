SUV crashes into storage area behind Fresno catering business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An SUV slammed into a building near Shaw and Van Ness on Wednesday night.

The collision happened just after 5:30 pm behind Pardini's Catering, causing damage to a storage area.

Fresno police say an elderly man was driving when he pushed the gas instead of the brake.

One employee suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The driver was not hurt.

